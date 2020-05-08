My Hero Academia Stage Play Shares New Look at Villain Costumes

✖

My Hero Academia has been having quite a year with the end of the fourth season and the successful release of the Heroes Rising film in the United States, but the effects of the novel coronavirus have been hitting the franchise in an unexpected way in Japan. As one of the unfortunate productions that had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 disease, My Hero Academia's stage play is now gearing up for a rescheduled run later this July in Japan. This new play will be bringing in some key villains that fans have been waiting to see also.

The newest run of the play is gearing up to launch July 17th through July 16th in Tokyo, and features new additions to the cast Anju Inami as Himiko Toga, Yuto Osumi as Dabi, and Yusaku Kawasaki as Twice. New visuals for each of these new villains' costumes has been given a nice close up on the play's official website, and you can check them out below thanks to @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

New key visuals for the Boku No Hero Academia Ultra Stage Play for Dabi, Toga, and Twice have been released with full-body shots of each actor and actress! The play will have a limited time run from July 17th through 26th, 2020 in Tokyo! Source: https://t.co/ehop6TAKi7 pic.twitter.com/Z8DqNBr93D — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 8, 2020

My Hero Academia's elaborate costumes might have seemed troublesome to bring into the real world, but fans have been receptive to the stage play interpretations of the characters so far. Now with the reveal of how these three fan-favorite villains will look during the performance, the team bringing it all to life has definitely done their homework when it comes to faithfully recreating Kohei Horikoshi's original series without many egregious issues.

With a live-action film currently in the works for the franchise, seeing the costumes come together so well definitely does alleviate some of those concerns for the future live-action adaptation of the franchise. It is possible to bring them to life! But what do you think? How do you feel about the official live-action costumes for three of My Hero Academia's most popular villains? Which one makes the jump to live-action best? Which one was better off in the manga or anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

