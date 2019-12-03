My Hero Academia: Ultra Stage 2 Reveals First-Ever Look at Ashido, Jiro, and More

After the successful run of its very first live-action effort, My Hero Academia will be returning to Japan with a new stage play next March. With the sequel, the play is set to introduce far more characters than there were with the first play. So this means fans will get the first live-action takes on hero students such as Kyoka Jiro, Mina Ashido, and Hanta Sero, pro heroes such as Gran Torino, Endeavor, and Best Jeanist, and even villains such as Hero Killer Stain. Now that the play is closer to its release, we finally have gotten a good look at how each of these additions will look.

As spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, the official website for My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage: A True Hero shared portraits of the play’s versions of Jiro and Ashido along with a separate visual teasing the extended cast of the sequel play:

Videos by ComicBook.com

LOOK AT HOW SPOT ON THE ACTRESSES FOR JIROU AND ASHIDO ARE OMG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LuDr6zw0tq — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 2, 2019

Here’s another group photo for the new BNHA ULTRA STAGE play in 2020 with all the new characters as well! pic.twitter.com/nvtloIA3gC — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 2, 2019

My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage: A True Hero will be running in Tokyo from March 6th next year to the 22nd before moving onto Osaka from March 27th to April 5th. The sequel play will feature Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi returning as director from the first play, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebo as choreographer.

With the extended cast of characters, it’s expected that the sequel play will tackle the events of Internship and Final Exam arcs found in the second season of the anime. Unfortunately there’s no English language release set as of this writing, but at least seeing these costumes translate so well into live-action bodes well for any future live-action projects.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.