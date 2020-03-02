My Hero Academia Cancels New Stage Play Dates Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Coronavirus outbreak has had one of the bigger impacts in recent memory as it continues to impact both large events and new anime releases. This means a lot of major events are taking precautionary measures to keep the virus from spreading, and this has already impacted the anime world with the cancellation of the AnimeJapan 2020 event. But this will continue even further as now the recent My Hero Academia stage play has cancelled a few of its upcoming shows in Japan due to Coronavirus prevention and concerns.

The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage: A True Hero has announced that it has cancelled its previously scheduled opening shows from March 6-11. Fans will be refunded their ticket purchases for these opening shows, but scheduled shows from March 12th and on are tenuously scheduled for now but the staff is waiting for more information.

Originally scheduled to open in Tokyo from March 6th to the 22nd before moving onto Osaka from March 27th to April 5th, the sequel play features Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi returning as director from the first play, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebo as choreographer. There is currently no information on how these concerns will impact the rest of the planned scheduled either.

As for the sequel play itself, it was an exciting prospect for fans in Japan as it featured new cast members and characters joining the story this time around such as Hero Killer Stain and Class 1-A members such as Kyoka Jiro and Mina Ashido (who were missing from the first play). The first play was such a hit with fans that it warranted a sequel, but now those fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the new musical.

What are your thoughts on the recent string of Coronavirus delays and cancellations? Would you check out the My Hero Academia stage play if you had the chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

