This Teacher’s Viral Lesson Is All Thanks To ‘My Hero Academia’

A junior high school teacher in Japan found the perfect way to motivate students to go beyond on athletic day, and it quickly became a viral tweet.

The teacher’s name is Naohiko, and he was overwhelmed to see his motivational tool pick up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets within just a couple of days. Using a collection of colored and glittery chalk, he drew a massive mural of My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya in his Deku costume, right on the classroom chalkboard. The drawing was in full color and accompanied by words of encouragement, as the students prepared for their big competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report by Kotaku, the students at the school were divided into teams and assigned a color. Naohiko’s team was dubbed the “green team,” which gave him the idea to draw them a massive Deku. In addition, Naohiko referred to the athletic day as the “real Sports Festival” in his tweet, raising the stakes significantly. Hopefully, the school’s version of Recovery Girl was on hand for the occasion.

Naohiko reportedly teaches fine arts, which helps explain the immaculate quality of the drawing. After the initial tweet gained some notoriety, Naohiko shared a few few other works, each one as incredible as the last. The artist had done chalk drawings of Elsa from Frozen, Mikasa and Eren from Attack on Titan, and several others. The most astounding — and perhaps most heartbreaking — part is taht each drawing was clearly done on the same chalkboard, meaning that each one was ultimately erased to make room for actual lessons.

After posting some of his own art, Naohiko also began retweeting other pieces of incredible chalkboard art.This did not go on long, however, as Naohiko ultimately explained that he used Twitter mostly to geek out on road bikes — his other great passion in life.

This is just one more hint that My Hero Academia is taking over the entire world with its captivating tales of young heroes. The manga series holds nine out of the top 20 spots on on NPD BookScan’s list of graphic novel sales in the U.S. This includes the new spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Meanwhile, fans in North America are just a few short weeks away from the premiere of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The franchise’s first feature film has been out for over a month in Japan. In the U.S. and Canada, it will see limited screenings in select theaters between Sept. 25 and Oct. 5. Full details and tickets are available on the Funimation website.