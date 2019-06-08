My Hero Academia Drops Clever Terminator 2 Easter Egg

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has seen a greater focus on the series’ villains as the League of Villains go to battle against the massive new villainous group, the Meta Liberation Army. Each chapter so far has explored more of the remaining League of Villains members, and the latest couple have show more of what the hilarious Twice can do. And like his Deadpool influence, this villain can get away with breaking the fourth wall.

When Twice uses his new Ultimate Move to summon an army of clones in Chapter 230 of the series, one of the dissolving clones hilariously makes a shout out to a famous scene in the Terminator franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the T-800 falls into a vat of molten steel at the end of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, it gives a final thumbs up as a way to show that everything’s okay. This happens with Twice in Chapter 230 as well when a bunch of his clones are destroyed. Twice is known for his overt influences drawn from Marvel’s Deadpool, and this is a hilarious way to exploit this.

Kohei Horikoshi is known for sprinkling in many references to Western superhero comics, films, and television series into the series and it’s why it’s so popular in the United States. As Twice’s clones don’t feel anything, Horikoshi was free to have one slowly dissolve while giving a thumbs up without destroying the intense vibe of the current arc. For example, one of Twice’s clones was dissolving with its butt in the air right next to this particular visual too while Dabi is off fighting a fierce battle.

The Terminator franchise will be seeing a new entry in Terminator: Dark Fate, which is currently slated to hit theaters on November 1st. Directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller and produced by David Ellison and the returning James Cameron. The film will be following the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be returning to the franchuse as Sarah Conner and T-800 respectfully. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.