My Hero Academia Shares Surprise Toga Save

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode brought the climactic fight between Deku and Overhaul to an end, but before it all happened it explained the surprise cliffhanger from the previous episode in which the Dragoon Hero Ryukyu burst through the ceiling while fighting a member of the Eight Bullets. Although it seemed like Overhaul was getting ready to unleash some kind of powerful attack and catch Izuku Midoriya off guard, Midoriya was saved at the last minute by this incredible coincidence. But it turns out it wasn’t one at all as Midoriya was surprisingly saved by Himiko Toga.

Episode 76 of the series rewinds time a bit to before Ryukyu crashed through the ceiling to save Midoriya, Nighteye, Mirio, and Eri below, and it’s revealed that this was the result of a creative plan from Toga and Twice to get all of the fights together in one place. So while they were chaotically acting in their own interest, it turned out to be the best case scenario for Midoriya.

At the center of this plan was Himiko Toga, who used her quirk to briefly transform into Deku and alert Ryukyu, Uraraka, Tsuyu, and Nejire that Deku and the other heroes are fighting Overhaul underground. She points them toward the direction of the fight, and it’s here that the heroes all work together to push right on through the ceiling.

This explains how Deku was saved at the last minute by the heroes, and it’s all due to Toga and Twice’s quick thinking. They’re trying to create an opening for themselves in all of the chaos to run and grab Eri for themselves, but thankfully Deku and the other heroes were able to use their plan for a brief reprieve. It’s here that the rhythm of the fight started swinging in Deku’s favor, too so there was another unexpected benefit of Toga’s actions.

Himiko Toga has been pretty interested in Deku ever since their first meeting, and her save also gave her a new way to look at Deku in the fight. Seeing him go all out with One For All’s power made her say, “Dang,” so surely she’ll be willing to see even more from her favorite hero after this save. What did you think of this Toga save? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

