‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Its Very First Movie

My Hero Academia reigns at the top of must-watch lists for superhero fans, and the anime just expanded its reach even more in the west. At long last, the series’ first-ever film has come to select theaters stateside, and fans are finally able to share their thoughts on the film.

So, here’s a spoiler: as it turns out, fans are loving Izuku Midoriya’s big-screen debut.

For those unaware, Funimation and Fathom Events have teamed up to bring My Hero Academia: Two Heroes to theaters. The film is airing in select cinemas until October 2nd, and social media has been flooded with reactions. And, as you can see below, fans says the anime feature may be one of the year’s best superhero films period.

Just, don’t tell Izuku that. You know how nervous the kid gets, and if he gets compared to Black Panther, he is going to have a meltdown.

So far, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is earning big bucks for its scale. The limited-run has earned nearly $2 million at the domestic box office in its first two days. Given its smaller marketing and limited theaters, fans are feeling good about the amount of cash the film has raked in.

So, have you seen this long-awaited movie yet?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Take All My Hearts

I seriously can’t get over how amazing the english voice cast for MHA is. I can’t imagine the characters with other voices, the va’s nailed them. Also they did such a fantastic job in the movie!! Sorry I’m dropping all my uwu’s, but @FUNimation did such a good job choosing va’s pic.twitter.com/J8L4EoZxmM — Danny ? (@RainingRoses_) September 26, 2018

Pick Up, Pick Up

Won’t post spoilers obviously, but while the first half of the movie is a little slow, after an incredible opening scene, the second half is fucking amazing and worth the price of admission. Jaw hitting the floor kind of moments. The animation was fucking godly during the finale. — Lemy (@OnelnLemillion) September 26, 2018

Couldn’t You Rate It A Bit Higher?

HOLY SHIT MY HERO ACADEMIA TWO HEROES WAS SO FUCKING EPIC

I RATE IT 4932729/10 — Tom (@tom_animations) September 26, 2018

Hype Too Hard

the audience during the movie my hero academia two heroes was so hype. Every time a fight scene would come on like everyone would just start cheering. The movie was 10/10. #bnha #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaTwoHeroes — brujeria_drawing (@BrujeriaD) September 26, 2018

Emotions. Emotion Everywhere.

I laughed, I cried, I screamed, I clapped and I am so blown away!!!!! My Hero Academia Two Heroes was beyond Plus Ultra!!!!!!!! I LOVED IT SOOO MUCH!!!!! To everyone who was involved in creating this you guys did awesome!! @FUNimation pic.twitter.com/LTYPnQpu6A — Inez Castanon (@InezTheNerd) September 26, 2018

Superheroes Say Whaaaaat?

Just got done watching My Hero Academia: Two Heroes! Being a huge fan of the superhero genre and having watched a lot of superhero films, I can confidently say this is one of the best superhero films I’ve ever seen! Action scenes were the best of any anime I’ve watched (cont) — ғѕ | cнαιɴѕ (@ExaltsEye) September 26, 2018

But Did You Cry?

Just got home from watching My Hero Academia Two Heros DUB it was an enjoyable film I can see what parts Hirokoshi sensei probably cried at its a 8/10 in my book thanks for bring the movie to the States @FUNimation ? pic.twitter.com/PFpxQfOnmu — Saiyanstand (@saiyanstand94) September 26, 2018

Well, They’re Not Wrong

Just saw My hero Academia: Two Heroes



Best movie I’ve seen in a long time. — Hoku Props, @projebonblade hype (@Hokuprops) September 27, 2018

Racking Up Them Ticket Sales

Villain Slip-Up…?