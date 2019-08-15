My Hero Academia Makes Hilarious Joke About Eraserhead’s Relationship With Present Mic

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes may be following a brand new cast of heroes attempting to make the world a better place, but that doesn’t mean we can’t revisit older characters and learn new things about some mainstays that we didn’t know before. Such is the case of Eraserhead and Present Mic, whose relationship has been further explored in the pages of this manga spin-off. With Mic acting as the loud, boisterous friend and Aizawa acting as the quiet, reserved classmate, this “Odd Couple” manages to illicit laughs from audiences baring witness to their unique repertoire.

In this flashback, Aizawa enters his UA Academy classroom after drying a wet kitten via his discarded umbrella and manages to bum out the rest of his class by sulking to his desk. Mic, who consistently needs to be the center of attention, makes light of Eraserhead’s mood and frantically ribs his friend who will one day become a teacher himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Present Mic is a teacher at UA Academy, though his quirk grants him the ability to amplify his own voice to create powerful sound waves, making him the ultimate announcer for any given scenario. Though he now constantly wears a giant metallic neck brace to better control his quirk, his humorous attitude still remains.

It’s clear that Mic and Aizawa have a love/hate relationship and we’re hoping that new aspects of this relationship are further examined within the manga spin-off that is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

What do you think of the relationship shown here between Eraserhead and Present Mic? What other earlier relationships would you like to see examined in Vigilantes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in as it’s now tying in some major background information crucial to the main series! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”