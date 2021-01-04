My Hero Academia Flashback Explores How All Might Worked with Nighteye

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' newest flashback revealed how All Might and Sir Nighteye worked together. One of the main benefits we have seen throughout Vigilantes' run is that it's managed to fill in some of the gaps left in Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia series because it takes place years before the events of it. This also means we have gotten to see an All Might at his full power before fighting All For One, and the newest chapter of the spin-off showed a new side of this All Might by exploring his work alongside Sir Nighteye.

The current arc of Vigilantes is making its way through a particularly tense flashback as it reveals a tough mission for Knuckleduster during his time working as the hero O'Clock. Things have taken a turn as not only has he come face to face with a Nomu prototype, but All For One is hovering over the scene as well. Naturally, it's not long before All Might gets involved.

Chapter 92 of the series begins with a glimpse into a day in the life of All Might's hero work. Nighteye is keeping track of alerts for him, and notes that it's been 72 hours since All Might has taken a break. He forces All Might to take a break, and even notes how he would outright deny any urgent missions while the number one hero is resting. But before he gets his rest, the urgent call for him O'Clock made in the previous cliffhanger makes his way to his ears.

Not only that, but it's revealed that All Might's once worked with a paging system that reached his ears immediately. But while Nighteye tries to get him to rest and see if there are other heroes in the area who could respond first, All Might ignores it and completely throws himself into the fight at Nighteye's distress. The original series mentioned how Nighteye was All Might's sidekick in the past, but there was nowhere near enough time dedicated to how the two actually worked with one another.

Through this flashback we see how Nighteye handled the details of the day to day operations while All Might was able to focus on just hero work, and it's these kinds of smaller peeks that Vigilantes excels at when it comes to the original series. But what did you think of this flashback into All Might and Sir Nighteye's time working together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!