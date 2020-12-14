My Hero Academia Sets Up All Might's Next 'Vigilantes' Appearance

✖

My Hero Academia is setting up another All Might appearance in the Vigilantes spin-off! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is currently in the midst of a flashback arc exploring what seems to be Knuckleduster's final mission as the speedster hero O'Clock, and like the series has teased with how he lost his quirk, the flashback has revealed just how closely involved All For One used to be in gathering quirk users for his experiments that we see come to fruition years later during the events of the main series. It looks like we won't get just All For One this arc, however.

The newest chapter of the series sees the immediate fallout from a prototype Nomu that seems to be able to fight just like a human boxer can. Not only that, but because there's gas billowing throughout the underground fighting ring and a young Mirko and Rappa are also involved within this chaos, O'Clock has decided to go for broke and call for some big time help.

Chapter 91 of the series sees O'Clock (who was Knuckleduster before he lost his quirk and became a vigilante) struggling to fight against the new Nomu opponent. He quickly realizes it's time for Plan B, and all the while All For One and Kurogiri are watching the fight going on. All For One wants to clear the area so he can see his Nomu in action, but Kurogiri warns that it's going to get All Might's attention.

But it seems like O'Clock is attempting to get All Might's attention anyway as it's revealed that his Plan B was to buy enough time for Mirko to dash her way outside and get in contact with the police. It's not to get their help, but to call on All Might instead! All Might's appeared in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes before as he ended up helping Captain Celebrity save the day, so there's a hope that he will do the same again.

This is during the time where both All Might and All For One are in their prime, so having the two be so close to one another is certainly an interesting prospect for this spin-off series. But what do you think? Hoping All might makes another appearance in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!