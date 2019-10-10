My Hero Academia Spin-Off Artist Rallies Behind ‘Vigilantes’ Anime

My Hero Academia has just about taken over the entire anime fandom at this point. The shonen series is more popular than ever before, and it has amassed an army of loyal fans around the world. With season four on the way, the need for more Pro Heroes is reaching an all-time high, and it seems fans aren’t the only ones desperate for more.

As it turns out, one of the franchise’s artists are onboard for another anime venture. The man behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is just as eager to see his spin-off get an anime, and he is not alone.

Over on Twitter, a fan noticed the artist for Vigilantes retweeted an article vying for an anime adaptation of the spin-off. Betten posted the article without any comment, but it was then retweeted by Jump J Books as well. The official account represent the Shueisha brand which is housed under the larger Shonen Jump umbrella.

Of course, fans were quick to geek out over the tease as soon as they saw it. There are no official plans to bring Vigilantes to the small screen, but fans have long rallied for the series to get its turn. After all, its ties to the main series are considered canon as creator Kohei Horikoshi is involved with Betten’s stories for the most part.

While one team handles the main anime, fans could get year-round My Hero Academia goodness as long as this spin-off airs during its predecessor’s off time. Such an anime would introduce a large audience to characters like Koichi and Knuckleduster, so here’s to hoping a licensing deal can work itself out down the line.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.