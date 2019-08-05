My Hero Academia: Vol. 20 and Smash!! Launch With a 26% Discount

My Hero Academia’s manga series has two big releases on deck for tomorrow, August 6th, and both are discounted on their last day of pre-order. The first is Vol. 20 of the main series, which can be ordered here on Amazon in paperback for $7.40. The second is Vol. 1 of the humor-focused Smash!! spin-off, which can be ordered here for the same price.

Note that My Hero Academia Vol. 21 and Vol. 22 are also available to pre-order with discounts with shipping slated for October 1st and December 3rd respectively. Smash!! Vol. 2 is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for November 5th. If you’re unfamiliar with the Smash!! series, the official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The superpowered society of MY HERO ACADEMIA takes a hilarious turn in this reimagining of the best-selling series! Join Midoriya, All Might and all the aspiring heroes of U.A. High, plus memorable villains, in an irreverent take on the main events of the series, complete with funny gags, ridiculous jokes and superpowered humor! Includes bonus illustrations and a message from MY HERO ACADEMIA creator Kohei Horikoshi.”

In related news, Loot Crate and Funimation recently unveiled a limited edition My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate that will contain 5-7 exclusive items. A t-shirt will be among those items, but there’s also premium crate option that will include your choice of an All Might or Overhaul-themed jacket.

You can order the one-time-only My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate right here in a standard edition for $84.99 (includes shipping – over $100 value) or a premium edition for $134.99 (includes shipping – over $175 value) with shipping slated for “Winter 2019”. As noted, these are limited edition crates, so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep in mind that early orders for both crates will also get a Plus Ultra keychain as a bonus while supplies last. These crates have been selling like crazy, so get your order in while you can.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.