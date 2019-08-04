My Hero Academia Introduces One Pro’s Spouse, Child

My Hero Academia is never afraid to shake things up with your favorite heroes, and that goes for pros of any nationality. Recently, the franchise’s spin-off has been keeping up with a Pro Hero straight from the U.S., and fans learned a fair bit about Captain Celebrity not too long ago.

After all, it turns out Christopher Skyline’s family has come around, and they are not what you might expect.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes went live with a new chapter. It was there fans learned how Captain Celebrity is recovering after saving hundreds from a terrorist attack, but his quiet time is broken when a woman comes storming into his hospital room.

As it turns out, the lady is none other than Pamela Skyline, the wife of Captain Celebrity. She comes running into the hospital with their newborn son in hand, but he does not stay there for long. After leaving her son with Makoto, Pamela berates her husband for putting his life at risk, but her anger is misplaced. If anything, the outgoing lady is just scared by the sight of Christopher in the hospital, and she makes sure to thank Koichi profusely for his role in saving Captain Celebrity during the latter-end of his battle.

Now, it turns out the U.S. hero is heading home, and he will be joined by his family. With a baby boy in tow, Christopher is ready to redeem himself in the U.S. Hero Scene, and fans are sure pro will live up to Koichi’s expectations.

So, do you hope Captain Celebrity shows up in the mainline series someday? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

