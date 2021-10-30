My Hero Academia Fans are Loving World Heroes’ Mission

My Hero Academia fans are loving the newest movie, World Heroes’ Mission! The franchise has finally launched its third feature film effort in North America following its initial debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and has already made a stamp at the box office despite its limited screenings in 1,500 screens across the United States and Canada. With the anime also recently wrapping up its fifth anime season, fans had been looking forward to checking out this newest entry in the franchise to see what fans in Japan had been able to keep up with this Summer.

The third film in the franchise sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki teaming up with Endeavor once more to take on a deadly mission around the world involving pro heroes from other countries. Taking on a new terrorist group that has placed bombs in different countries (and even getting Izuku blamed for one of them), this is the biggest mission for the young heroes yet and it’s clear that fans of the franchise have been responding well to what they have seen thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission after checking it out for themselves, and let us know your thoughts about it! Have you had a chance to see it yet? If so, what did you think of it? If not, are you hoping to soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Funimation officially describes the new movie as such, “In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

“Phenomenal!”

https://twitter.com/YuNocts19/status/1454257690457300996?s=20

Deku’s Got a New Friend!

https://twitter.com/lunarloca/status/1453109743694843906?s=20

Need More Rody!

https://twitter.com/SlayerXxX4/status/1454263667365761024?s=20

“Favorite So Far”

https://twitter.com/_magical_cake/status/1454329815264337921?s=20

“Favorite of the Three”

https://twitter.com/zcomicsoriginal/status/1454424518106177536?s=20

Fans Brought Out Cosplay for the Premiere!

https://twitter.com/_pastel_daisy/status/1454409912247721985?s=20

“Best Ever!”

https://twitter.com/AnimeDude892/status/1454255818778365955?s=20

It Already Inspired Great Art!

https://twitter.com/FunnyComicGuy/status/1454483593087131648?s=20

“Each One Gets Better Than the Last”

https://twitter.com/Starchild995/status/1454484765143408641?s=20

Beyond Plus Ultra!