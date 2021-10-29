My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Is Now In Theaters

The third film of the popular Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia, has finally arrived in theaters in North America, telling the tale of the World Heroes’ Mission and the heroes’ new war against the cult known as Humarize. Releasing in Japan earlier this year, the third film of Kohei Horikoshi’s series has become the most profitable and popular entry in the Shonen franchise to date, not only uniting the younger heroes of UA Academy once again but bringing the top professional crime fighters into the fray as well with the likes of Endeavor and Hawks playing a big role.

The past two movies of the Shonen franchise, Two Heroes and Heroes Rising, both dealt with villains that were created as a result of All For One’s machinations, with the first film seeing Deku and All Might teaming up, followed by Class 1-A fighting alongside one another in hopes of defeating the potential heir of the main villain Nine. Each of these movies played within the main continuity of My Hero Academia’s story, taking place in the background of the major events of the Shonen franchise, so it will definitely be interesting to see if Humarize’s actions are able to have an effect on the main series.

If you don’t know much about My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, the official description of the third movie of Kohei Horikoshi’s series reads as such:

“When a sinister organization threatens to wipe out all superhuman powers, the fate of the world is on the line. With two hours until the collapse of civilization, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki manage to work as a team, but there’s still one problem. Deku’s on the run for murder.”

The fifth season had an anime-only episode that hinted at the arrival of Humarize, which is a new foil to the heroes in that they see Quirks as a hindrance to mankind and something that needs to be extinguished. With Horikoshi stating in the past that the franchise might receive as many as ten movies, it seems as though My Hero Academia might have some serious territory to cover in the future.

Will you be seeing the story of the World Heroes' Mission this weekend in theaters? What is your favorite movie in the Shonen franchise to date?