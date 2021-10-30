My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Reveals Opening Day Box Office

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has revealed its opening day box office for its run through North America! After opening in Japan earlier this Summer and making waves in the box office over there, the third film in the My Hero Academia franchise has finally kicked off its rollout to international territories with Funimation. This started out with limited screenings in North America starting this past Friday, and the opening day box office numbers for the film’s release have rolled in. It’s already shaping up for just as great of an international run as it had in Japan.

According to a report from Box Office Mojo, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has earned over $2.8 million USD on its opening night in North America. The film is only screening in 1,500 theaters across the United States and Canada, and will only be running in theaters for a short time, so it’s not only an impressive number but sets the stage for an even more impressive opening weekend when the final screening numbers roll in. Couple this with the current international total of over $29 million USD, and the third film in the franchise is sitting at an impressive $32 million USD.

If you’re interested in checking out the film for yourself, there’s still an opportunity to do so as the English dubbed screening of the film could be running at an available theater near you. The film will also be coming to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese), and will also make its way through Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Finland. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated, and runs for 104 minutes overall. Funimation officially describes the new movie as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

