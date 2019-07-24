My Hero Academia Meets Yu-Gi-Oh! in Custom Duel Monster Artwork

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans have seen it branch out into various different mediums ever since it began. With the wide variety of characters, quirks, and battles, fans have been wondering why the series has yet to break out into a major card game. Although one exists, it has yet to break out like its fellow Shueisha series, Yu-Gi-Oh!

But with a cool new Yu-Gi-Oh! custom trading card blending together My Hero Academia‘s Ochaco Uraraka with the Dark Magician Girl going viral on Reddit, perhaps the potential for the series’ card game future has not been fully tapped.

Artist Taco144 (who you can find on Instagram here) shared this take on My Hero Academia‘s Uraraka to Reddit, and it’s been a big hit as the art makes her a perfect addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game. Taking the place of Dark Magician Girl, it’s not hard to see this card as part of the ultra popular game hidden away in booster packs. Fans are already hoping to see more of creative fusions like this for other characters in the future. The holographic effect looks great in motion, too, and you can check out an example below:

Both My Hero Academia and Yu-Gi-Oh! will be having some big anime debuts in the future. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season and second big movie later this year, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise will be debuting a new anime iteration in 2020. Will you be checking out either of these? What My Hero Academia heroes would be a good fit for Yu-Gi-Oh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.