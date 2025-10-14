My Hero Academia’s English Dub Is Finally Returning Soon: Watch the Trailer for Final Season

My Hero Academia is now back in action with the anime’s eighth and final season as part of the jam packed Fall 2025 anime schedule, and it’s finally time for the English dub to make its own comeback very soon as well. My Hero Academia’s final season is one of the biggest returns of the Fall overall as many anime fans are excitedly tuning in to the new episodes to see how it all comes to an end. With the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki needing to end before the war will be over, there are higher stakes than ever before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has kicked off its official run in Japan with a couple of episodes under its belt as of this time, but luckily fans waiting on the English dub won’t be having to wait for much longer. Crunchyroll has officially announced that the English dub release for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be making its debut on Saturday, October 18th. It will be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis, and you can celebrate the confirmation of its dub release with a new trailer you can check out below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s FINAL SEASON

Play video

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON features a returning staff from the first seven seasons of the anime. Naomi Nakayama returns to direct the final season for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The voice cast from the Japanese release returned for the new season as well, and thankfully it has been confirmed that the dub cast will also be coming back for the final episodes too.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON picks up immediately after the events of the seventh season as it jumps right back into the fights between All Might and All For One and Shigaraki and Deku. The end of the last season wrapped up many of the key fights across the war, and this means that there are really only two major villains that need to be taken down before the heroes can reach peace once more. But that’s much easier said than done as they are truly the strongest of all the foes overall.

How Is My Hero Academia Going to End?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

One of the biggest questions surrounding My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is going to actually end. Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga run ended with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump last Summer, but the months that followed saw the creator return to the series with two full epilogue chapters continuing from the final one released in the magazine. Fans are hoping to see the epilogue chapters get adapted as part of a more complete ending for the anime adaptation, and that would certainly go a long way with those who have been waiting for the anime specifically to see how it ends.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has confirmed that it will only be running for a single cour of episodes through the Fall 2025 anime schedule, so it’s only going to have 10-12 episodes before it ends. The anime has surprisingly not confirmed its concrete episode count as of this time, so there are still wonders as to how far the anime is going to go before My Hero Academia truly ends it all.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!