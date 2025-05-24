My Hero Academia’s Final Season Will Be Incomplete Without Its Real Ending

My Hero Academia will be officially ending the TV anime later this Fall, but the anime will always be incomplete unless the TV series adapts the real ending to the manga. Kohei Horikoshi originally brought My Hero Academia‘s run to an end last Summer with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and with it ended the series with 430 chapters and a decade’s worth of serialization. This final chapter offered a brief look at Izuku Midoriya and the others’ future following the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and came after five chapters worth of exploring the war’s aftermath.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Without giving too much away for My Hero Academia fans who are waiting to end the story with the anime release, this final chapter of the manga isn’t actually the true ending for the series. Horikoshi actually returned later in 2024 with a special new chapter in the manga’s final volume that takes place after the final chapter, and this new epilogue offers an even more expanded ending than fans got before. It’s this version of the series’ ending that will need to be in the anime to help it be a truly grand finale.

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

My Hero Academia’s Anime Needs to Adapt the Epilogue

In the final volume of My Hero Academia, series creator Kohei Horikoshi returned for Chapter 431. This is a brand new chapter of the series that was not included in the original Shonen Jump run, and takes place after the original final chapter of the series. This new chapter takes the finale even further with a full look at the kind of future Deku and the others have fought for, and takes some pretty big steps with a couple of the characters. But that also wasn’t the complete end of the story either as Horikoshi also returned for a five page one-shot that keeps it going.

The release of the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book on shelves in Japan this Summer included yet another small continuation of the series with a new one-shot that takes place after Chapter 431. So if the anime wants to come to an even more conclusive end that the original manga run did, then it’s going to need to adapt all of these extra materials for its final episodes as well. If not, then fans of the anime are going to miss out on a huge part of My Hero Academia‘s future. They’ll be missing out on the real, canonical ending itself.

TOHO Animation

How Will My Hero Academia’s Anime End?

If My Hero Academia does indeed choose to adapt the final epilogue chapters of the story, it could go about it in two different ways. The TV anime series might decide to end where the manga originally did in order to line up with how things worked out in Shonen Jump magazine. That leaves a final potential option to bring the anime back for one final project to adapt the epilogue. The franchise could instead decide to bring back the anime for one final feature film, and that movie would capitalize on the promise from the final chapter’s vision of the future.

It won’t be too much longer before we get to see how it all works out as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON makes its debut later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The anime has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but it will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll when they hit. You can currently catch up with the first seven seasons of the anime there to get ready for it.