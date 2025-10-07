10 Best Completed Manga of the Last 10 Years, Ranked

Over the past decade, there have been quite a few manga series that have released their final chapters. While some manga stories, such as One Piece and Dragon Ball, have been releasing new chapters for decades, many more have taken a bow. While a big power vacuum has arisen in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, there has been a fair share of new series that are aiming to be at the top of the charts. To honor the “fallen series,” we thought now would be a great time to rank the biggest and brightest manga series that ended within the past decade.

To start, our listing focuses on manga stories that ended within the past decade, but might have started a little before 2015. While the stories listed below varied in terms of length and overall number of chapters released, each made a name for itself with a completed story that sent shockwaves through the anime world. While there might be some series like Call of Night and Undead Unluck that didn’t make the cut, it was thanks to just how good these manga listed turned out to be. With that being said, let’s rank the top ten completed manga from worst to best.

10.) Kaiju No. 8

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 became a runaway hit when it first debuted in 2020 from creator Naoya Matsumoto, so it should come as no surprise that its anime adaptation was the same. Ending in July of this year, the conclusion came as something of a shock to many readers, as anime enthusiasts felt that Kafka’s story could have continued for years to come. Ultimately, Kaiju No. 8 has been an interesting shonen, mixing killer kaiju with scientifically advanced warriors hellbent on bringing the monsters down, to say nothing of Kafka’s status as a half-kaiju himself. Unfortunately, in comparing Kaiju No. 8 with the other higher entries on this list, it was an easy enough decision to place this at the bottom of our list. Kaiju No. 8 is good fun for a shonen series, but it doesn’t exactly break the wheel in terms of its action and premise.

9.) Mashle: Magic And Muscles

a-1 pictures

Mashle: Magic & Muscles was another shonen series that seemed to end at a surprising time for those following the story made by Hajime Komoto. The premise on its face is a hilarious and interesting one, as Mash Burnedead has no magical ability of his own. Rather than following in the footsteps of Black Clover’s Asta, Mash’s strength is akin to Saitama’s from One-Punch Man, meaning he fools others into believing he has magical abilities. Much like Kaiju No. 8, while the series is solid enough, it’s tough to rank it higher than number nine in comparison to the higher-up killers on the list.

8.) Oshi No Ko

Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko’s manga was successful, but its anime adaptation took the franchise to a whole new level. The series effectively became the biggest selling point for the streaming service known as HIDIVE, which was fortunate enough to land the anime adaptation originally. Oshi no Ko examined the dark side of the idol industry, weaving in some supernatural elements with story beats that would routinely throw fans for a loop. The series ended in 2024 from creator Aka Akasaka, who might have another entry on this list coming up. While the anime is playing catch-up, those who simply watch the television series should prepare themselves for some major twists and turns.

7.) Dr. Stone

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone is unlike any other anime franchise on the market, trading universe-ending battles for more scientific shenanigans in a world turned to stone. Taking place thousands of years in the future, the story of Senku juggles strong characterization with a premise that resonated with fans. Created by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, the manga brought its series to an end in 2022, telling around five years of stories before doing so. The anime adaptation has done a worthy job of translating the material to a new audience, and with the television series preparing to reach its conclusion, Dr. Stone is sure to be on plenty of minds in the near future.

6.) Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

A-1 Pictures

We would be remiss if we had only focused on the shonen franchises that ended in the past decade, and Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is a series that deserves recognition on this list. First starting in 2015 and ending in 2022, with creator Aka Akasaka helming the romantic comedy, the series resonated amongst anime fans, receiving an anime television series, animated movies, live-action films, and more. Aside from the romantic aspects of the series, Miyuki and Kaguya are fantastic characters that bring together a compelling story. As mentioned earlier, Aka also created the critically acclaimed fan-favorite, Oshi no Ko, but pound for pound, Kaguya-Sama is the better of the two.

5.) My Hero Academia

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

You might be surprised to see My Hero Academia this low on the list, but trust us when we felt it was exceptionally difficult to rank the top five completed manga series. Deku and Class 1-A have become household names at this point amongst anime fans, with the eighth and final season already airing. Creator Kohei Horikoshi ended the series in 2024, giving fans an ending to Izuku Midoriya’s story that gave us our final glimpse at Hero Society. In placing Horikoshi’s work at number five, it mostly had to do with some of the weaker aspects of the series versus its highs. Certainly, you might have a better understanding of our thought process when you see the rankings moving forward.

4.) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Arguably the most successful anime franchise on the list, Demon Slayer has hit serious heights thanks to a combination of both its manga and anime adaptation. The anime, brought to life by Studio Ufotable, has been a juggernaut on both the small and silver screens, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle becoming the biggest anime film of all time. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge ended the original manga in 2020, four years following its debut in 2016, and it goes to show the strength of the series that it has only risen in the years following its end. Unfortunately, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps can’t compete with the top three series that reside on this list, shonen or otherwise.

3.) Jujutsu Kaisen

MAPPA

Gege Akutami’s supernatural shonen series brought its story to a close last year, with Jujutsu Kaisen becoming a fan-favorite manga throughout its history since its release in 2018. On top of creating colorful characters who have left their mark on the world, Akutami’s storytelling method and the world they built have resonated with fans. Things change, characters die, and you can never feel “safe” when you’re reading Jujutsu Kaisen in the best possible way. While this might seem like a cheat considering Akutami released a sequel series earlier this year, it’s impossible to dispute that the original series has become one of the biggest shonen manga in recent memory.

2.) Haikyu

production i.g.

There’s a reason why Haikyu is often considered one of the greatest sports anime of all time. The volleyball-centric series first started in 2012 from creator Haruichi Furudate, ending after over eight years in 2020. While the anime adaptation still has one movie to go before bringing its franchise to an end officially, the complete story resonated with fans who had fallen in love with Shoyo Hinata’s story. An anime franchise focusing on volleyball might not have seemed like a safe bet at the start, but this series has grown to become one of the biggest and most compelling anime franchises in recent memory. Whenever the final film does land, it is sure to send shockwaves through the anime medium. Unfortunately, even Haikyu wasn’t strong enough to defeat our top choice for number one…

1.) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Of the many series that ended in recent years, Vinland Saga has been the manga that has carved out a place for itself while presenting riveting storytelling. Thorfinn’s journey isn’t just one of revenge from creator Makoto Yukimura; it’s a story about finding one’s self and seeking peace in a world where violence rules. The manga first began in 2005, and a little over two decades later, the series would release its final chapter. Overall, Vinland Saga has become a manga masterpiece, whether it be through its brutal action and/or its emotional storylines. A third season has yet to be confirmed for the anime adaptation, though we have to imagine it will only be a matter of time. While putting together this list was difficult in some respects, picking the number one series was perhaps the easiest decision to make.

