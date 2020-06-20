My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Surfaces with New Season 3 Key Art

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will soon be debuting its third and final season, and it's been popping up over the last few weeks in adorable new visuals! Originally scheduled to debut last April as part of the Spring 2020 anime wave, the third season of the series was postponed to its now set Summer release due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the series has indeed confirmed that the third and final season, officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, will be debuting in July the promotions have kicked into high gear.

The series has surfaced with a brand new visual featuring new looks for the central heroine trio of Yukino, Yui, and Iroha. As part of a magazine spread shared by @RanobeSugoi on Twitter, the three heroines are in looks that have not been seen in the anime. It's unclear as to whether or not these looks will make it into the final season (as promotional art like this is usually unique), but they would be big hits with fans! Check out the visual below:

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax S3 new visual scan #俺ガイル #oregairu pic.twitter.com/XM3sGD5s5n — Ranobe Sugoi (plus) Shonen (@RanobeSugoi) June 10, 2020

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be making its premiere July 9th in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third and final season for an English language release. It has yet to be announced which streaming services the new season will be available on come Summer as of this writing, but this final run will be featuring a returning cast and staff.

Running for 12 episodes in total, Kei Oikawa is returning from the second season to direct the final season for Studio feel., and the core cast of Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki. This will be adapting the final few volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel series, so this really is the end! Are you ready?

Are you excited to finally see My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax this Summer? How do you think the anime will come to an end? Will there be one final emotional gut punch like the other two seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

