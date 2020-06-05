My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals New Release Date Following COVID-19 Delay

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's third and final season was one of the many anime projects delayed due to the impact of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, and now it has confirmed a new Summer release date! Originally scheduled to debut in April with the Spring 2020 anime season, the third season was postponed to a vague Summer release window. But now that the state of emergency has been lifted in Japan, many anime projects like this one have been gearing up for their return or official debut. Now the official website for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has confirmed that Season 3 will be release July 9th in Japan.

Season 3 of the series, officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, will serve as the third and final season of the series as it adapts the final few volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel series. To celebrate this return announcement, the series has also shared a super brief teaser trailer. Check it out in the video above!

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in July, and Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release. They have yet to confirm which services the series will be streaming on in the United States, however,

The third and final season of the series also features a returning cast and staff. Kei Oikawa is returning from the second season to direct the final season for Studio feel., and the core cast of Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki. It has also been confirmed to run for 12 episodes in total.

As more of the Spring anime find a time slot in the Summer season, it's going to be a jam packed few months full of two seasons worth of anime projects. Going to be a lot to break down for fans! Are you excited to finally see My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax this Summer? Are you wondering how this final season will bring it all to an end? What are you hoping to see when the anime finally returns for its last outing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

