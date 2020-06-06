My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Shares New Poster

✖

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's third and final season was delayed from its originally scheduled release this Spring to a new Summer date, and has shared a new poster to celebrate the new release date! The official website for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's final season, officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, announced that it will officially be hitting screens this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season and the new poster reflects this big comeback with a comeback of the series' own.

To better celebrate the fact that My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be launching on July 9th following a postponement from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new poster for the third and final season features a rare look at every one of the series' characters in a single place as they hang out in the clubroom. You can find the poster below!

Adapting the final few volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's light novel series that came to an end last year, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be debuting on Amazon Prime Video in Japan this July. The series has also been licensed by Sentai Filmworks for an English language release alongside its premiere in Japan too, but Sentai Filmworks has yet to reveal the full slate of streaming services for the final season yet.

As one of the majorly anticipated Spring releases rescheduled for a Summer release following the lift of Japan's state of emergency, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax has a lot of fans excited to see how it will all come to an end. The series will feature a returning staff and cast too with Kei Oikawa is returning from the second season to direct the final season for Studio feel.

The third and final season has also previously confirmed it will be running for 12 episodes in total, and Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki are returning as the central cast of the final season.

