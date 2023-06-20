Naruto Funko Pops Add Neji and Madara Exclusives
Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. Today you can add two more to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic.
Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives. Note that US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:
- Boruto- Boruto with Chakra Blade (Chance at Chase): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Prologue Kawaki (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Sarada with Sharingan (Glow): Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengen (Glow): Amazon Exclusive
- Naruto- Sage Mode Jiraiya – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto- Unmasked Obito: Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy: Hot Topic Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy in Wheelchair: FYE Exclusive
- Naruto – Minato: Funko Shop Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Naruto SODA – Tobi: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Boruto Funko Pops (Common):
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto- Sarada with Sharingan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Sumire with Nue: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Mitsuki with Snake Hands: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Shinki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- POP Keychain: Boruto – Kawaki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth