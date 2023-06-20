Naruto Funko Pops Add Neji and Madara Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. Today you can add two more to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic.

Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Note that US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. While you're at it, make sure to check out the April Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop waves below. You might also want to take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Saint Seiya collections that launched last week.

Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:

Boruto Funko Pops (Common):