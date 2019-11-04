This Cat’s Sasuke Cosplay Would Make Naruto Proud

It goes without saying, but pets are truly wonderful. Whether you prefers dogs or cats, our furry friends make life a little funnier. Of course, the advent of pet clothing only doubled their entertainment value, and it seems like one Naruto fan took their cat’s wardrobe to the next level.

Over on Reddit, a user known as cesaflores did their pet all sorts of justice for Halloween. The spooky night brought October to an end, and it left this netizen’s cat in the sandals of a famous rogue ninja.

Yes, that’s right. One lucky cat went as Sasuke Uchiha for Halloween, and the Internet could not be prouder.

As you can see above, the Naruto cosplay is pretty impressive for a cat. The species isn’t one known for loving clothes, but cesaflores made this outfit work. The black-and-white cat is a cutie with or without the Naruto look. However, when you add an open-chested white shirt, things get real funny. The rest of the outfit came to life with a rope-tied skirt and BAM! We have Sasuke Uchiha in the flesh… and fur.

Of course, netizens have made all sorts of clever comments about this look. There was no way Sasuke and his ties to the ‘Acatsuki’ was going to go unnoticed. There is also the fact the Uchiha clan were close with a group of ninja cats. The Ninneko grew up with Sasuke and his older brother Itachi, so it is rather fitting the once rogue ninja tries his hand at being a cat.

Which Naruto ninja would you have your pet dress up as…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.