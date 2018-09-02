New ‘Naruto’ Funko Pop Reportedly Coming For Sasuke

Naruto isn’t a stranger to the world of merchandising, and it has more than a few Funko figures to its name. Now, a new report says Sasuke Uchiha is getting another figure, and it has got fans scratching their heads.

Over on Twitter, an account known as Dis Funko uncovered a reported FYE System leak denoting the Funko Pop. The image shows information about a new Naruto figure slated to hit shelves, and it is all about Sasuke.

According to the image, the Pop is said to be of Sasuke with a scar. The vinyl Pop is classified under Naruto and slated to be $15. The page says the items release date was on June 25, 2018 but the FYE back-end image doesn’t have a beginning sales date for the item just yet.

Sasuke with Scar Pop could be coming soon exclusively to FYE! pic.twitter.com/TRXC1fTwPd — DisFunko (@DisFunko) August 31, 2018

While the report has Sasuke fans buzzing, fans of Naruto are trying to figure out what scar the page is referring to. The ninja is a top tier fighter, but Sasuke didn’t earn any massive scars in the anime. However, fans think the description could refer to one of two things.

For one, there is a chance the scar mention is actually a mark. You know, like the Cursed Mark that Orochimaru gave Sasuke during the Chunin Exams way back when. The Pop may feature the younger ninja in full Curse Mark mode, but it may jump ahead to a much older version of Sasuke.

While the ninja did avoid scars for the most part in Naruto, Sasuke did snag one after Naruto: Shippuden came to an end. For Naruto: The Last, a version of Sasuke was shown in its novelization that was scarred. So, fans are wondering if the rumored Funko figure will bring the older take on Sasuke to collector’s shelves.

