New ‘Naruto’ Theme Park Exhibit Will Recreate Leaf Village, Ichiraku

If you have ever dreamed of taking a walk through the Leaf Village, you’ll get the chance to soon enough. After all, a new theme park event is in the works, and it has plans to bring a real-life version of Naruto‘s Hidden Village to Japan.

Recently, the Nijigen no Mori theme park announced new plans for its Prefectural Awajishima Park. As it turns out, the theme park will be hosting an exhibit based on Naruto and Boruto next April, and it will be a big one.

According to new reports, the park will open a special exhibit called ‘NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO’, and it will recreate some of the franchise’s most popular sites. Not only will the Hidden Leaf itself be partially recreated for fans, but other tourist locations like the Hokage Rock will be included too. (via ANN)

Aside from the village itself, fans will also run into characters from the franchise as they explore the exhibit. The event will house 10 life-sized character statues sourced from Naruto, and that’s not all. Shop stalls will litter the newly made village and sell anime goodies. Oh, and an actual Ichiraku Ramen will be built for fans who think they can eat like Naruto and Choji.

At this time, the exhibit is slated to open in April 2019, but fans can get an early look at the attraction this winter. Jump Festa 2019 will host a booth advertising the park, and it will display a mock up of the event. The model will go live later this December, so fans can look forward to seeing how this real-life recreation works.

For those curious about the attraction’s theme, it will have split sections. Naruto will have an athletic-themed section while Boruto deals more with puzzles. Each part of the exhibit will require fans to do special tasks to earn special scrolls, and attendees will want to collect them all for some special prizes.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.