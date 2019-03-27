‘Boruto’ Takes Bold Step To Get Naruto Angry

Naruto Uzumaki is not known for controlling his emotions, but the ninja has gotten better at the skill with time. From his genin days forward, the hero made major progress tempering his anger, but it seems that short fuse was ignited big time in a recent chapter of Boruto.

The ordeal came to light when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest chapter. The big update brought an end to Naruto’s fight with Delta, but the girl had to go and tick off the Seventh Hokage for good measure. Not only did she go after the children spectating the battle, but she tried to kill Himawari to ensnare Naruto in a trap. So, it is easy to see why the Hokage took no mercy on the woman.

“Dad seems really mad,” Naruto comments, and fans can see that real easily. The older man is throwing himself headfirst into battle, and he isn’t about to give Delta any upper hands.

“I told you, remember? Warned you, rather. That if you dared lay even a single finger on the kids, I’d make you wish you were dead,” Naruto reminds Delta before their battle hits its climax.

When all is said and done, Naruto is the one who leaves the battle a winner as Delta takes a Super Super Giant Rasengan to the face. The massive attack leaves the high-tech villain out cold. It seems Naruto is able to lighten up after the battle finishes, but it doesn’t seem the Hokage is going to forget the slight. He did promise to hunt down Kara and its sadistic leader, so Delta might be wishing she hadn’t challenged the Leaf Village hero once she wakes up.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

