Naruto Shares First-Peek at Konohamaru’s New Crush in Boruto

Naruto may not focus too much on its lovey-dovey couples, but the franchise does have its fair share of romance. With Boruto going on strong, the sequel has shown how the original Konoha 11 have adapted to their spouses, and it is about time a fan-favorite ninja learned what love really means.

So, you better buckle up! It sounds like Konohamaru is about to get hit with a dose of feels, and fans just got a sneak-peek at his new crush ahead of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans on Twitter flocked around a single Boruto still which hit social media as of late. The image, which can be seen below, shows an image of a woman which reported synopses have labeled as Konohamaru’s next crush.

Here’s the preview snippet about Boruto anime EP#116: “Konohamaru and Lemon” from WSJ#33! Compared to the summary that I translated from Animedia last week, the details are much more sparse. pic.twitter.com/mi7LWiQC0k — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) July 10, 2019

According to translator Organic Dinosaur, this woman’s name is Lemon, and she is rescued outside of the Leaf Village by — you guessed it — Konohamaru. The ninja takes Lemon into town with Boruto trailing him so she can sightsee as planned, but the Jounin’s emotions get in the way. Before long, the ninja develops a crush on Lemon, and this image proves as much.

Just, look real closely at Konohamaru. That is a blush on his checks which few can deny.

Of course, Lemon is a lovely woman, so it makes sense for Konohamaru to be physically attracted to her. However, the synopses stress the Jounin falls for Lemon thanks to her innocent personality. Despite traveling on her own, Lemon is said to be very pure and unaware of life’s seedier side. As a ninja, that ignorance isn’t something Konohamaru can tap into, so it’s no wonder he becomes smitten in the end.

So, do you think these two would make for a cute couple…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.