Boruto Teasers Hint At Gaara’s Awaited Comeback

Boruto has been busy exploring the world which Naruto set up for it so beautifully, but fans are ready for a change. These days, the anime’s slow-moving marriage arc has got audiences feeling down, but that will not last for long. A report has gone live teasing the anime’s next move, and it involved a ninja whom you will be very familiar with.

That is, if you are familiar with Gaara. The Kazekage is planning to make a comeback, and fans are excited to see the hero return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha posted its latest Uzumaki Report, and it was there fans learned about Gaara. Fan-translator Organic Dinosaur turned around the details for fans, and they informed audiences Boruto Uzumaki is about to head to Sunagakure.

“A major incident outbreaks in the Sunagakure Village! Boruto and Shinki will be in a united front!? Boruto arrived at Sunagakure Village and has gotten dragged into a major incident! He’ll even be having a reunion with his rival, Shinki,” the blurb reads.

Continuing, the summary teases Gaara’s role in the coming story. “Of course, Boruto can’t miss out on the active roles that Gaara and Shinki will be playing in it.”

As for the last time fans saw Gaara, the Kazekage was coming around during the Chunnin Exams. The former Jinchuriki came to the Leaf Village to oversee the Sand Village’s part in the event. When Naruto was taken captive by the Otsutsuki ninja, Gaara was there to help free his friend, and Sunagakure has kept up its friendly alliance ever since. Now, it seems like Boruto will be tasked with keeping those ties tight, so it’ll be in his best interest not to antagonize Shinki… too much.

So, are you excited to see Gaara return to the series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.