Boruto Calls Upon The Akatsuki With A Major Jashin Twist

Naruto may have left the Akatsuki in its past when Boruto came along, but it seems the organization is lingering in a few rather interesting ways. In the most recent episode of Boruto, fans were tossed a throwback to one of the organization’s creepiest members, and that does not bode well for one ninja in particular.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans caught up with Mirai Sarutobi. The heroine has been on a missing with Kakashi and Might Guy for some time now, but things took a turn for her when reports of a mysterious hot spring came across her.

After all, Mirai has been wanting to meet her dad for as long as she can recall, and this spring offers to revive the dead for a brief moment. But as it turns out, the attraction isn’t as pure as Mirai believed.

When the heroine gets to the spring, she is met by a man named Ryuki who is the key to helping guests meet with their dead loved ones. The episode makes it appear like Mirai will get to meet with Asuma, but a giveaway promises things won’t go her way. After all, Ryuki is wearing a ring bearing the symbol of Jashin, and fans will remember the last person to wear that was Hidan, the man who killed Asuma in the first place.

Ryuki’s general creepiness and Jashin ring have fans on edge… and for very good reason. The character seems to be using this tourist trap as some sort of Jashin-centric ploy, and fans know there is only one thing the god’s followers want. There is little doubt Ryuki wants everyone in the hot spring dead, and it will surely fall to Mirai to stop the Jashinist like her father tried to do with Hidan before.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.