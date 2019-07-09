Naruto Teases Konohamaru’s First Mini Arc In Boruto

Naruto is deep into it on-going sequel, and the Leaf Village has never been so colorful. Boruto‘s genins have brought personality to the franchise in spades, but that means some of its older characters have been pushed to the wayside… but not for much longer.

Well, at least for a certain ninja named Konohamaru. The jounin is set to make a big comeback soon as the anime prepares a mini arc for the hero.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released a slew of upcoming episode titles. It turns out episode 116 is “Konohamaru and Lemon” while 117 follows up with “Lemon’s Secret”. You can even read episode 116’s short synopsis below:

“One day, Boruto and Sarutobi Konohamaru save a young lady, Yoimura Lemon, from being followed by someone. Lemon says that she came to visit Konohagakure to do some sightseeing. She’s wearing expensive hair ornaments and seems to be a naive and innocent woman. After hearing about Lemon’s story, Boruto and Konohamaru decide to escort her and take her long for a walk around the village. Lemon receives some information and guidance from them, and enjoys herself while sightseeing the village. Konohamaru has warm feelings towards Lemon, since she’s so carefree.” (via Organic Dinosaur)

So, there you have it! It seems Konohamaru is ready for his close up, and he will be blushing all throughout the arc. After all, the Leaf Village hero will develop a little crush on Lemon, but fans know there is more to the girl than meets the eye. Just like Kakashi feel for a woman in his own mini arc years ago, Konohamaru will do the same], so fans can only hope this woman is not a spy.

So, are you ready to see Konohamaru come back into the picture…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.