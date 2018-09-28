‘Naruto’ Reveals Its Greatest Shadow Clone Yet

Naruto may have taken a few years to learn exactly how his Shadow Clones work, but he got around to it eventually. Now, the Seventh Hokage is the go-to person for all things bunshin related, and Boruto just revealed the franchise’s funniest clone hijinks yet.

And, since this is Naruto we’re talking about, a fair bit of toilet humor comes into play.

Recently, a new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it features one hilariously awkward moment. The chapter begins with Boruto and Kawaki squabbling since the duo have yet to level, and they hit a boiling point outside of the Uzumaki’s household.

lEt mE sHiT iN pEaCe TtEbAyO… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W66mqh5brg — Debo 🤙🏽 (@Debo_Bal_Boa) September 22, 2018

As Kawaki is living with the family for now, he tries to go use the restroom, but Boruto tells the guest he will have to wait. The pair begin arguing loudly outside the bathroom, and Naruto pipes in soon saying he’s occupied the room. If the boys need to leak, they have to go do it somewhere else.

“You guys need to shut up, dattebayo! This is occupied! Go to the wall behind the house!!”

Naturally, the boys do just that, but they get into a fight as soon as they finish. Kawaki and Boruto exchange blows in the backyard of the Uzumaki residence, and Naruto has to break it up. You know, except for the fact he isn’t the one breaking it up… because his real body is still on the toilet.

“Damn those guys,” Naruto says, and the manga shows the man sitting on the toilet with a sour expression. “Let me [poop] in peace, ‘ttebayo.”

As expected, this unexpected moment has gone viral around the Naruto fandom, and it has prompted plenty of questions about how the Seventh Hokage uses his infamous jutsu. Sure, Naruto uses his Shadow Clones to watch over the Leaf Village from all angles, but there are other, more domestic reasons to whip out the technique. Apparently, using the restroom in peace is one of them, and fans can only imagine what other instances have prompted the ninja to conjure up clones.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.