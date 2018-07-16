‘Naruto’ Puts Boruto on His First S-Rank Mission

Boruto may just be a genin, but that doesn’t mean the boy is weak. As the oldest Uzumaki child, the blond ninja was born into a prodigal bloodline, and it seems his mission count is about to reflect his growing reputation.

You know, since the boy did just wind up landing a rather unexpected S-Rank mission.

For those caught up with Boruto, you will know what is going on with Boruto’s squad. Team 7 was assigned a last-minute mission to locate their teacher when Konohamaru went missing on a scouting trip. Reunited, the group are being hunted by members of Kara, and the mission’s most recent developments confirmed a long-held suspicion.

After Kawaki decided to fight a lower member of Kara, readers watched as the boy was seemingly defeated. Garou appeared to restrain the mysterious boy, prompting Boruto to rush forward to save Kawaki from being taken. However, Konohamaru made his student stop after a few steps.

“Boruto, wait up! The situation is getting overly complicated,” the older ninja said. “Right now, we shouldn’t move recklessly.”

“The scope of the mission obviously makes it S-Ranked! It’s too dangerous. For now, the top priority is to protect your lives,” Konohamaru finished.

So, there you have it. Just like Naruto, Boruto has a knack of leveling up his missions on the field without knowing it. Back when Naruto was just a genin, his famous C-Rank mission to the Land of Waves turned into an A-Rank when Zabuza showed up. Now, Boruto has outdone his famous father by stepping into a S-Rank mission, which are traditionally reserved for high-level Jonin squads.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you surprised Boruto is already batting missions these high? Is the boy already living up to his dad's wild reputation?