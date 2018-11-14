‘Naruto’ Drops a Major ‘Boruto’ Villain Surprise

Naruto knows what it takes to make a plot twist stick. Over the years, the shonen made some big revelations which left fans slack-jawed, and it looks like Boruto is toeing into one of its own.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Boruto chapter 28 below!

For those of you caught up with the sequel, you will know its manga is at a precarious place these days. Boruto Uzumaki is back in the village with Team 7, and his family is housing a mysterious boy named Kawaki. The boy has dangerous ties to the extremist group Kara, and it seems the organization has a hidden ace up its sleeve.

After all, Kashin Koji has some definite ties to the Hidden Leaf, and the manga confirmed that with one huge cliffhanger.

The revelation was made shortly after the city was approached by Kashin and his Kara comrade. The pair were shown sussing out a way into the village, and it was there the man made a rather startling revelation.

Taking a moment, Kashin told his comrade the Leaf Village does a continuous parameter search of its borders using chakra sensors. The Yamanaka clan is tasked with registering every known chakra signature, and they send out scouts to verify any unknown presence if it slips into this city. This means it is difficult to sneak into the Leaf Village on the sly, but that doesn’t mean Kashin cannot get in. The man simply strolls right into the Leaf Village, and he tells his comrade he will be fine.

Clearly, Kashin’s actions make it easy to suss out a piece of his origin story. It seems the ninja somehow hails from the Leaf Village or has spent time there in the past. In order for his chakra signature to be known to the city, Kashin has to be connected to its forces in some way, and this is only the latest twist leading to such a revelation. In the past, Kashin has whipped out attacks like the Rasengan and even used a Toad summons. Now, Kashin has confirmed he has some sort of connection with the Leaf, and fans can’t help but wonder what turned him against the village.

So, what do you think the deal with Kashin is? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.