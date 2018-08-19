‘Naruto’ Sets Up ‘Boruto’s Next Arc Featuring Rock Lee

It has been awhile, but Naruto couldn’t stay away from one of its best duos for long. After wrapping its latest mini-arc, it looks like Boruto has a new story in mind, and it will bring Rock Lee and Gai-sensei into the fold.

So, yes — fans will be revisited by the Power of Youth real soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a new preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it confirmed Rock Lee is making a comeback. As you can see above, the reel shows Metal Lee training with his father, and it seems the pair are about to unleash some real power.

“I’ll finally be learning the ultimate technique,” Metal is heard asking with an anxious stutter.

“Understanding this technique won’t just be about enduring the harshest training. You’ll have to face the core of your very own being! Are you prepared,” Rock replies, giving his son plenty to fret about.

As the preview continues, fans are shown as Metal struggles to get a handle on his anxiety. Much like in the past, the gifted ninja has issues doing his best when the pressure is on, but it seems Metal may get help taming his own insecurity. After all, a short shot of Gai-sensei in his wheelchair is shown in the preview, and there are few men as motivational as him in the Leaf Village. So, if Rock is really about to teach Metal how to tap into his Chakra Gates, then Gai-sensei’s assistance will be much appreciated.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him wishing to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters, such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

So, which technique is Rock Lee about to pass on to his son? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!