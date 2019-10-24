Naruto: Upcoming Boruto Episode Will Feature Sasuke, Jiraiya Tag-Team

Boruto is busy these days with its new arc, but it has plenty more to come. The sequel began a time-travel arc a couple weeks back, but the story got started for real this past weekend. It was there fans saw Boruto meet a much younger version of his dad, and it turns out Naruto is going to be in for a surprise soon enough.

After all, a brand-new preview for Boruto has surfaced online, and it doesn’t bode well for Naruto. Despite Sasuke vowing to protect the young ninja from Urashiki, the Otsutsuki will get his hands on Naruto and force the Uchiha to team up with an unexpected ally.

Recently, the preview for episode 131 went live, and it included a brief synopsis for the release. It turns out the upcoming episode will see Urashiki return to the Leaf Village and kidnap Naruto despite his protective detail. In order to save the boy, Sasuke must team up with Boruto and Jiraiya, and fans are geeking out over the team up.

WSJ Issue No.48, Digital snippet for Ep: #131! URASHIKI IS BACK! Boruto, Sasuke and Jiraiya try to rescue Naruto from urashiki’s clutches but nine tails chakra gets out of control. Boruto manages to catch up to urashiki but witnesses something disturbing?! pic.twitter.com/agwumcZg1j — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) October 24, 2019

It isn’t unusual to see Boruto and Sasuke working together by any means; After all, the Uchiha has become one of Boruto’s mentors. What is different is seeing Sasuke work with Jiraiya. In the past, the two characters never got along, but Jiraiya hoped Sasuke would not go down the same path as Orochimaru did. The Legendary Sannin had hope Naruto could change Sasuke for the best, but he was killed long before Sasuke returned to the Leaf Village. Now, fans will get to see how Sasuke and Jiraiya work together in battle, and fans are sure the over-powered ninja will leave Urashiki reeling.

