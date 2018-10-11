‘Boruto’ Introduces Major ‘Naruto’ Summons

Naruto has welcomed a slew of monstrous creatures over the years, but there are some summons who stand above. Guys like Gamabunta are obvious favorites, but Sasuke proved his snake summons are just as powerful. So, fans will are plenty happy to see them make a comeback.

After all, Boruto is going to need a summon of his own, and the anime may pair the boy up with his mentor’s contract.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For anyone caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, they will know its heroes are knee-deep in some summon shenanigans. Team 7 is in big trouble these days as Boruto and Sarada are on an unsanctioned mission to retrieve Mitsuki after he seemingly defected from the Leaf Village. Orochimaru told the pair that Ryuchi Cave may hold answers for them, but the ninjas must face a slew of snake summons before they get any answers.

Naturally, Team 7 and their Team 10 tagalongs aren’t too happy about the situation, but they handle it well until they get lost in the cave. The separated group becomes convinced they’ll never leave the summons’ hideout, but they are eventually saved by Aoda.

For fans of Naruto, seeing Aoda was a treat they didn’t expect to see. The massive summons was introduced back during the Fourth Great Ninja War when Sasuke summoned his comrade. The Uchiha heir used Aoda to get close to the Ten-Tails body. Much in the same way Orochimaru used Manda as his go-to, Aoda has pledged his service to Sasuke, so it was fortuitous the massive snake stumbled upon the Leaf Village genins. After all, Sarada was able to convince his father’s friend to help them get information about Mitsuki, but their escort was interrupted when a snake named Garaga resumed his attack on the intruding gang.

How long do you think it will take for Sarada to meet Sakura’s slug summons? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.