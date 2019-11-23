Naruto Confirms Boruto’s Vessel Status

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been embroiled in an intense new arc where Kara is now fighting to take Kawaki back from under Naruto’s care. Now that Naruto has been locked in a prison in another dimension, and Sasuke is currently in critical condition, so Kawaki and Boruto have taken things into their own hands as they have traveled to this other dimension along with Mitsuki and Sarada. This has kicked off a new battle with the newly introduced Kara member, Boro, who confirms to Boruto that he’s merely a vessel for Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s power.

Chapter 40 sees Boro show off his strange jutsu abilities and skills, and all the while he continues to taunt Boruto and Kawaki about how they’re going to fail. And one of these taunts is telling Boruto how he’s merely a pawn in the Otsutsuki Clan’s plans.

When Boruto dealt the final blow against Momoshiki during the Chunin Exams arc, he was left with the strange Karma mark power that he began exploring when he met with Kawaki. But as they train and learn to better control these abilities, they also find that this comes with the extreme down side of being easier to manipulate by Jigen.

It was revealed that Jigen was a vessel for a currently unknown Otsutsuki Clan member as well, and this had fans guessing whether or not Boruto was being trained to be the same as Kawaki was being groomed for it. But Boro confirms it in Chapter 40 by saying, “Boruto, son of Hokage, and Momoshiki’s vessel. I’m happy I got to meet you…I haven’t been this happy since Kawaki first showed up.”

He mentions that thanks to Boruto the “time limit” on their plans is no longer a concern, but it’s not quite clear what this means. It might mean that Boruto buys them time as he’s another option at being a vessel, but it’s not quite clear if it involves Momoshiki Otsutsuki as well. But with Boruto being a point of concern for Kara now that he’s got this power, it’s certainly going to paint all of his future fights in a new light from now on.

