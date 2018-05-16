‘Naruto’ Reveals How Dangerous Gaara’s Son Really Is

When it comes to Naruto, fans are always down to assess how strong their favorite ninjas are. Guys like Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha are almost too powerful to gauge, but the new generation of Leaf Village heroes are open to analyze. So, it was only a matter of time before audiences dug into Gaara’s son, and everyone got a taste of how powerful Shinki really is.

As you might have expected, the Sand ninja is definitely strong enough to make his old man proud.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with its latest episode, and it kept up with the Chunin Exams. All of its genin participants were corralled for the tournament’s second round where they played capture the flag. Shinki’s team was pitted against Team 5, and the Iron Sand user took on the three-man squad all by himself.

While Shinki’s comrades kept an eye on their flag, the boy stepped to Denki and Iwabe on his own. Gaara’s son was able to incapacitate the two with his Iron Sand easily, leaving him to fight Metal Lee one-on-one. The ensuing battle was more strenuous than Shinki expected, but he pulled out a victory against the the Leaf genin thanks to his strategic genius. By riling up Metal, Shinki was able to use his Iron Sand to grab ahold of the other team’s flag and secure it for his crew.

Of course, fans shouldn’t be too surprised by Shinki and his strength; After all, the boy is Gaara’s son and gets to train with the Fourth Kazekage. The pair may not be blood related, but Shinki is able to used Iron Sand in the same way Gaara can manipulate desert sand thanks to the boy’s kekkai genkai. If that Iron Sand wasn’t enough, Shinki is a puppeteer by trade and is studying under Kankuro. When you add those skills up, they make Shinki one over-powered genin, and that doesn’t even account for his battle savvy.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you ready to see Shinki fight Boruto one-on-one?