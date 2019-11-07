Gaara Voice Actor Wows with His Naruto Cosplay

Gaara has walked an interesting path, originally introduced into the popular anime franchise as something of a dark reflection to Naruto himself. Harboring the One Tailed Beast, Shukaku, the young ninja from the Hidden Sand Village was tormented with the monster that lived inside of himself. As time went on, Gaara eventually managed to keep the beast under control and ascend to the rank of Kazekage! Now, the English voice actor for Gaara in Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared his amazing Halloween costume that pays homage to the character that he helps bring to life.

Liam O’Brien, the voice actor responsible for Gaara and numerous other anime characters throughout a series of franchises, shared his recent Halloween costume on his Official Instagram Account that brings the Kazekage to life in all his sandy glory:

Happy Halloween, you ghouls.

Liam O’Brien has been doing voice work for anime series since 2001, bringing characters to life throughout television shows such as Boogiepop Phantom, Samurai Champloo, Fate/Stay, Monster, Digimon, and Baki to name a few. O’Brien has also done work for some of the biggest western releases around such as Marvel animated shows including Avengers Assemble, Wolverine and the X-Men, and Ultimate Spider-Man to name a few. It’s clear that O’Brien is dedicated to his craft and we hope to see future cosplay from Liam down the road.

Gaara still has a serious role to play in the franchise of Naruto, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently featuring the Kazekage joining forces with the Hidden Leaf Village in order to battle the Otsutsuki Clan member of Urashiki. With his adopted son, Shinki, holding similar powers to his own, it will be interesting to see just where Gaara goes into the future of the series.

What do you think of Liam O’Brien’s cosplay? Do you have any other amazing Naruto cosplay you’d like to share? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.