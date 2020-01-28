Iron Man Meets Naruto’s Hokage in This Fan-Art

Naruto is all about an examination of legacy and the past that came before the protagonists that we came to know and love. While the original series gave us an in-depth look into the ninja of Konoha’s earlier years, the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken us into the future, shining a spotlight on the seventh Hokage’s son, Boruto. Following the family tradition, Naruto currently leads the Hidden Leaf Village as his father, Minato, did in the past as the fourth Hokage. Now, one fan has brought the “Yellow Flash” into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by fusing Minato with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man!

Unfortunately, both Tony Stark and Minato has an unfortunate thing in common, wherein they both died attempting to protect their friends and the world. While Iron Man died in the final fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Minato shared a similar fate in protecting Konoha from both the Nine Tailed Fox and Obito, working in unison to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village. While both characters aren’t slated to be resurrected, both series are known for bringing back characters from the dead so who knows what the future may bring?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User AzizDraws shared this amazing fusion that gives Minato, the Yellow Flash, an Iron Man suit of his own, moving at super sonic speeds within the armor that helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gave us numerous super hero battles on the big screen:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw a lot of success recently with the anime travelling back into Konoha’s past, with Boruto having the opportunity to meet his father at a far younger age. Perhaps, at some point in the future, the young ninja will go back to an even earlier point in time and meet his grandfather.

What do you think of this amazing fusion between Naruto and Marvel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Naruto, and Iron Man!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.