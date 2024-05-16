X-Men '97 Showrunner Addresses Wolverine & Morph Romance

X-Men '97's showrunner addressed a tender moment between Wolverine and Morph in the Season 1 finale. Fans will immediately remember Logan's physical condition from the penultimate episode after getting the adamantium ripped from his skeleton by Magneto. Left to care for Wolverine, Morph tells Logan that he loves him and encourages him to keep fighting on that medical bed. It's very sweet and Beau DeMayo confirmed that it was a romantic confession on the part of the shapeshifting mutant. On Twitter, the writer said, "Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan #xmen97."

There have been plenty of fun moments between those two over the course of X-Men '97 Season 1. From the playful roll in the grass as Morph transformed into Sabretooth to that really spooky moment in the shower when Mister Sinister attacked the X Mansion, there have been some subtle hints that there might be more to their friendship than what we knew. There's also the fun ribbing of Wolverine when Morph previously transformed into Jean during that nightclub scene in the pilot. Now, with the X-Men largely out of the picture, it might be a while before we get some of that addressed.

Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan #xmen97

pic.twitter.com/FhgShK5CX9 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 16, 2024

X-Men '97 Dialed-Up The Romance In Season 1

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

While we've been talking about this Morph and Wolverine situation, there was more romantic entaglement than you could imagine in X-Men '97. One of the biggest points of romance drama was the Magneto, Rogue, and Gambit love triangle. ComicBook's Phase Zero talked to Matthew Waterson about playing the Master of Magnetism and how he approached all that spice for X-Men '97.

"That's one where, again, I have to admit, I didn't know that there was history in the canon for that," Waterson explained. "So we talked about it, and the explanation of that is a relation, that's not something that came about in this interaction. That was something that was there historically before Rogue and Gambit. And it's a revisiting of that."

"And then, when you see the bits of the justification for why, of they can be more open, and more, for want of a better phrase, human with each other than either of them can be with a lot of other people, it makes a huge amount of sense," he continued. "In terms of knowing that it would make some people very, very upset, or very sad? That's one where you go, 'Yeah, this is going to drive a bunch of people crazy, and that's just going to be fun.'"

Did you catch this tender little moment? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!