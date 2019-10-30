Fierce Naruto Cosplay Taps into Kakashi’s Power

Kakashi has always had an important role to play in the Naruto franchise, being arguably the most popular teacher in the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. The Sharingan wielding mentor had the biggest role to play in assembling and training Team 7, the biggest trio in the Naruto anime consisting of Naruto himself, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura. While he may not directly be the teacher to Boruto, Kakashi did manage to ascend to the role of Hokage until the role was given to Naruto, the seventh Hokage. Now, one fan has honored the chidori using ninja with an amazing cosplay.

Instagram IShinobiStudios shared their amazing cosplay that brings an electric interpretation of Kakashi, one of the most powerful teachers in the Naruto franchise, who continues living in, and protecting, the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha:

Kakashi recently appeared in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series, travelling the countryside with his best friend Gai Sensei, attempting to heal Gai’s injuries that continue to plague him following the end of Naruto: Shippuden. The story arc, Konoha Shinden, sees both Kakashi and Gai travel with Mirai, looking for hot springs that could heal wounds and, potentially, bring the dead back to life.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.