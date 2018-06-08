‘Boruto’ Reveals Kawaki’s Devastating Powers

It has been more than a year since the world met Kawaki. The character was introduced during the premiere of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The big debut saw the boy bring the Leaf Village to its knees, but fans didn’t hear anything about the boy for awhile. Well, until now; After all, Boruto did just confirm a few of the boy’s hidden powers.

If you are caught up with Boruto‘s manga, then you know its latest chapter introduces Kawaki in the manga. The boy is found unconscious by Team 7 after they are approached by Kashin Koji, an Inner Kara member. After staring at the boy, Kawaki begins to stir, and he attacks immediately upon waking up.

Not only does the boy have the same Kama mark as Boruto, but he’s strong without it. When Kawaki wakes up, he manages to create a shockwave that blasts Team 7 away from him. Before he passed out, he took down dozen of robotic puppets that gave a Jounin like Konohamaru trouble. And, when you mix those things with his testy personality, Kawaki becomes a hard person to handle.

However, there is one part of Kawaki’s powers that fans were taken back by. At the end of Boruto’s recent chapter, fans watched the boy take on one of Kara’s Outer members. Kawaki refused to go back to the organization, a fact that made a soldier named Garo unhappy. When the Outer Kara member said he’d take Kawaki back by force, the boy rushed towards him and turned his arm into a scythe. The transformation was visually similar to the one Jugo could conjure using his Sage chakra, so there’s no telling how deep Kawaki’s powers run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto‘s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

