Naruto Sets Up a Devastating Suicide Mission in New Boruto Chapter

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the most stubborn ninja to ever join the game, and he will do whatever it takes to protect those he loves. That mission has only been made more clear since he became the Homage, and Naruto has gone to insane lengths to protect his home. Now, Boruto has put his will to the test in a big way, and Naruto has undertaken a suicide mission that fans should really be worried about.

If you are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then you know why tensions are high. The Leaf Village is under attack in a big way as Isshiki is determined to take Kawaki back as his vessel. Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto aren't about to let that happen. This means the trio are going against Isshiki head on, and Naruto knows enough to see how outclassed they are by the Otsutsuki.

That is where the Nine-Tailed Fox comes in. It has been a long time since Naruto had to rely on Kurama, but that changed this month. The Hokage says he is going to end up killing himself trying to stop Isshiki, so Kurama offers a bittersweet gift. The beast says he has a final form to lend Naruto, but the use of it will mean death. So in the same way his father sacrificed his life years ago, Naruto will do the same.

The new chapter ends with Naruto unveiling his new form, and he tells Kurama he is ready to die for his people. The hero says he came to terms with such a decision when he realized he wanted to become the Hokage. Fans are eager to see what this new form can do and how it stacks up against Isshiki. But if the cost is Naruto's death - well, a lot of fans are going to be furious and heartbroken over the twist.

