Naruto Reveals His New Nine-Tails Form

Naruto Uzumaki is no stranger to the world of power ups. The ninja has been unlocking new forms since he was a genin, and those boosts helped him become the Hokage he always wanted. His son Boruto has started to follow that same path, and many felt Naruto was done unlocking new forms after his inauguration. But thanks to a new chapter, fans know that is far from the truth.

The whole ordeal went down in the most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The new update follows Isshiki has he begins to beat Sasuke and Boruto without any effort. The chapter's final pages check in on Naruto as the Hokage tries to find a way to stop Isshiki from killing them all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It is Kurama who comes to the rescue with a bittersweet reveal. The beast tells Naruto he has a power pent up that he has kept hidden for a good reason. The form is insanely powerful, but it will guarantee Naruto's death. The hero will not survive the technique, but the Hokage assures his friend he is willing to die for his village.

"Kurama, I'm ready. I've been prepared for a long time. From the day I become Hokage. No, actually, ever since I decided I wanted to be Hokage," he says.

The chapter ends on a high note as fans are shown Naruto's brand-new form. The technique gives Naruto chakra tails which flow from his cloak, and there is a spiral icon inked at their center. Naruto is also given fox-like features on his face which are elongated by a chakra shroud. At this time, there is no word on what this form does, but fans assume it must be devastating given its price.

While fans continue to geek over the new form, others are more worried about what its debut means. Kurama makes it clear this form will kill Naruto, and the manga has reached a point where the Hokage's death would work. Of course, fans would be devastated if Naruto were to die, so there might be a loophole with this form that comes to light later on. But for now, fans can only wait and watch as the inevitable comes for the Seventh Hokage.

What do you make of this new form's design? Do you think it will end up killing Naruto like Kurama said?