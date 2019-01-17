‘Naruto’ Reveals Mitsuki’s True Allegiance

Naruto has featured its share of double crossings over the years, and Naruto appears to be following in its steps. The sequel is less than 100 episodes in so far, but Boruto Uzumaki has dealt with a few ninja who are good at going back on their word. So, you can see why the boy was taken aback when Mitsuki chose to up and leave his village awhile back, but his leave is more nuanced than you may think.

After all, the new episode of Naruto did reveal the boy’s true allegiance, and it may not be to whom you were expecting.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new episode. It was there fans caught up with Mitsuki as the clone spoke carefully with Sekki and the other Fabrications who have taken over the Hidden Stone. With Ku at the helm, the squad of artificial humans got real close to taking the hearts they needed to become real people, but Mitsuki played double agent against the clones at the last possible moment.

Episode 89 ends with Mitsuki going against his own genin team to deliver a heart to Ku. However, just before the credits roll, fans learned Mitsuki has been playing the long con this whole time. Stabbing Ku in the back, Mitsuki’s delivered heart turns out to be nothing more than a transformed snake, and a remote attack on the Akuta center reveals Mitsuki’s plan with Konohamaru. With the Hidden Stone forces finally freed, Mitsuku has revealed the stance he’s held all along, and it isn’t aligned with the Fabrications. Just as Boruto suspected, the clone has decided his own path, and Mitsuki believes the road he’s meant to take is one that leads him back to the Hidden Leaf.

So, are you surprised by the choice Mitsuki ended up making?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.