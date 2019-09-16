Naruto Reveals Boruto’s Reaction to Icha Icha Paradise

The Naruto saga has a few major world-building staples that have defined its run from beginning to the modern Boruto era, and that includes a go-to source for romance and titillation in the shinobi world. Thanks for Naruto’s mentor and perennial fan-favorite character Jiraiya, the shinobis of the world have one great ‘tales of amour’ series to thrill them: Icha Icha Paradise!

Well, Naruto’s Icha Icha Paradise series has had a big influence on the stories of characters like Naruto or Jiraiya, or have become major staples of characters like Lord Sixth, Kakashi Hatake, but now Boruto is answering a questions fans have long wondered about: how does young Boruto feel about Icha Icha Paradise?

So in BORUTO SD #1, Boruto reads “Icha Icha Paradise” and thinks it’s boring…😂 Here is my translation of this scene: (I wonder how he would react when he reads it in the upcoming anime episode😆) pic.twitter.com/en7nFCT7QY — みき (@mikiuzumaki9) September 16, 2019

The scene above is taken form Boruto SD #1, in which there is a scene in which Boruto gets to read Icha Icha Paradise. Thanks to a translation from @mikiuzumaki9, we now know how the scene plays out:

Boruto: “I won a boostore gift card ‘ttebasa!!’”

Mitsuki: “What are you buying, Boruto?”

Boruto: “Icha Icha Paradise dattebasa!”

(The legendary book that The Sixth was always reading with pleasure…)

Boruto: “…Damn this is so boring… Screw it.”

(Throws book into Naruto’s room. And then…)

Himawari: “Look — What is that –?”

Hinata: “An erotic book is ying in my husband’s room in broad daylight!!!”

Truth be told, Icha Icha Paradise has been, and still is, one of Naruto‘s easiest go-to sources for comedy. The bawdy humor associated with the book echoes the perverted humor that was always part of Jiraiya’s character; how the various shinobi characters react to the tome makes for some of Naruto’s best asides. The book has already appeared in the Boruto anime as well, in episode 95, “Tactics for Getting Along With Your Daughter”. In that episode, Sasuke tries to connect to his daughter Sarada during Hidden Leaf’s “Parent and Child Day’ holiday. Unfortunately Sasuke isn’t so good at relating to a young girl, so Kakashi tried to help him with coaching strategies taken right out of Icha Icha Paradise. Not surprisingly, things got weird.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.