Naruto Art Imagines Boruto and Sarada's High Ranking Future

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations originally began with a fierce flash forward teasing a dark future for the series, but one artist has imagined the kind of high ranking future waiting for Boruto and Sarada after all the chaos is over. After that very first tease of a fight between an older Boruto and Kawaki fighting in the ruins of a destroyed Hidden Leaf Village fans have been wondering how the series will eventually get to this point. But what about after? What if this led to even bigger and fiercer conflicts to come shortly after?

If Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada hold close to their convictions and dreams like their parents before them, then there is a good chance that the series has already told us what kind of future is in store for the duo. Sarada has made her intentions known that she wants to be the Hokage someday, and Boruto revealed that his dream was to be more like his teacher, Sasuke.

If it looks anything like this art from artist @G5R5K2 (who you can find more work from on Twitter here), then it's sure to be a great future for all of us with an older Sarada running the village and an older Boruto serving as her adviser much like the partnership between their two dads. Check it out:

Boruto and Sarada might eventually get to these futures someday, but it's quite far off from where we are with the series currently. The manga release of the series has yet to get to the scene we have seen in the time jump, and it will most likely be even longer before we see their adult selves after that. There's a good chance we might not get to see that anyway if the story does not extend to that kind of end point. But it's kind of necessary for a massive saga such as this one. But what do you think?

